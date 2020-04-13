Government intends to extend emergency state in Armenia, Artsakh declares emergency amid COVID-19, 13.04.20 digest

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents a daily digest of Armenian-related top news as of 13.04.2020:
· The Armenian government adopted a decision on Monday to extend the state of emergency for 30 days and submitted it to the parliament for the approval.
The state of emergency has been in force in Armenia since March 16 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Armenia has already confirmed 1,039 COVID-19 cases. The death toll has reached 14.
According to the health ministry, the latest COVID-19 casualty in Armenia was a 67-year-old woman.
· At its special session Monday, the government approved the 11th measure to neutralize the economic consequences of COVID-19 in Armenia.
Thus the government will reimburse 50% of the February expenditures on natural gas and electricity for those whose gas and electricity bills did not pass 10,000 AMD and 5,000 AMD, respectively.
In the meantime, the government has decided to cancel ban on media restrictions during the emergency state.
· Artsakh has declared an emergency amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
President Bako Sahakyan made an appeal in connection with the declaration of an emergency in the republic and the upcoming second round of presidential elections scheduled for April 14.
According to him, the government will take all necessary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the republic.
The failure to hold elections on time can lead to a constitutional crisis with many outgoing unpredictable negative consequences, he added.
· In the meantime, the COVID-19 cases have increased in Artsakh as well. One more case has been confirmed in Artsakh over the weekend, bringing it to a total of six cases.
· The US embassy in Armenia has issued a statement for the US citizens who are currently in Yerevan.
According to the statement, on April 17, there will be the only evacuation flight from Yerevan to Doha provided to depart Armenia.
“Travelers must purchase their own ticket for onward travel from Doha prior to departure,” the statement said.