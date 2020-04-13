Armenia Deputy PM: About 7,000 people are self-isolated and nearly 400 have violated rules

Overall, during this whole period, about 7,000 people have been self-isolated and 400 people have violated the rules in Armenia. This is what Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan stated during the special session of the National Assembly today and added that police have recorded the violations.
Avinyan declared that the contacts of 315 patients have been analyzed with the help of a location tracking app, and the contacts of 3,029 citizens who are additional contacts, have been identified.
Deputy of the Bright Armenia faction Ani Samsonyan asked if it wouldn’t be right to conduct tests for those 3,029 citizens and isolate those who are infected and gather date about those who aren’t infected. In response, Avinyan stated that that would be an ideal option, if there was no 14-day incubation period.