Commandant: Armenian government to only collect data from COVID-19-infected people
Commandant: Armenian government to only collect data from COVID-19-infected people
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

The Armenian government has decided to limit itself to the collection of data regarding the contacts and location of citizens who have gotten infected with the coronavirus. This is what Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan, who is also the Commandant for the current state of emergency, said while presenting the government’s decision on extending the state of emergency in the country during a parliamentary session today.

He particularly stated that the issue of localization through mobile apps has been highly speculated. “The government decided that it won’t collect all data from all mobile phone operators. The system only runs when the coronavirus case is confirmed,” Avinyan said.

Moreover, he stated that there is software written for all three mobile phone operators in Armenia. So, according to the Commandant, only the least necessary information is entered into the system.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
