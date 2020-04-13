Ambassador to Russia has video call with Armenia citizens waiting at Domodedovo Airport

Ambassador of Armenia to Russia Vardan Toghanyan had a video call with the citizens of Armenia who are located at Domodedovo Airport and weren’t able to leave for Armenia via yesterday’s charter flight. This is stated in the announcement issued by the Embassy of Armenia in Russia.
The Embassy of Armenia in Russia has also released the list of citizens of Armenia waiting for a possible flight to Armenia and has stated that the citizens specified in the list will be given priority when there is a possible flight to Armenia.
The Embassy also mentions that there won’t be a flight to Yerevan anytime soon and will inform citizens as soon as there is information.