News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 14
USD
486.53
EUR
532.02
RUB
6.6
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.53
EUR
532.02
RUB
6.6
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Ambassador to Russia has video call with Armenia citizens waiting at Domodedovo Airport
Ambassador to Russia has video call with Armenia citizens waiting at Domodedovo Airport
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Ambassador of Armenia to Russia Vardan Toghanyan had a video call with the citizens of Armenia who are located at Domodedovo Airport and weren’t able to leave for Armenia via yesterday’s charter flight. This is stated in the announcement issued by the Embassy of Armenia in Russia.

The Embassy of Armenia in Russia has also released the list of citizens of Armenia waiting for a possible flight to Armenia and has stated that the citizens specified in the list will be given priority when there is a possible flight to Armenia.

The Embassy also mentions that there won’t be a flight to Yerevan anytime soon and will inform citizens as soon as there is information.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Greece PM says war against COVID-19 hasn't been won yet
Mitsotakis also heralded a new national healthcare system, pledging...
 Armenia PM: AMD 1 billion distributed in 5 hours
Nearly 95,000 beneficiaries will benefit from this social...
 Commandant: Restrictions on public transport in Yerevan and provinces to be maintained
Based on the government’s proposal, the restrictions on...
 Armenian MPs get into dispute over draft document submitted by opposition faction
In response, Marukyan stood up to oppose...
 Armenia legislature rejects proposals submitted by opposition faction
Deputy of the My Step faction Sasun Mikayelyan touched upon...
 Armenia extends term for licensing wholesale of drugs for 4 more months
The amendments were proposed since it is...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos