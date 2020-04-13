News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 14
USD
486.53
EUR
532.02
RUB
6.6
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.53
EUR
532.02
RUB
6.6
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia Deputy PM says state of emergency can't be constantly extended, other official reminds that it can
Armenia Deputy PM says state of emergency can't be constantly extended, other official reminds that it can
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society


Armenia has used up the 30-day period of state of emergency, and we believe the period can’t be exceeded, according to this law. This is what head of the Bright Armenia faction of the National Assembly Edmon Marukyan said in parliament today, adding that, in spite of this, the government has decided to extend the state of emergency for another 30 days.

Marukyan asked Avinyan if it is possible for the government to extend the state of emergency after the end of the next 30-day regime, and Avinyan said the government can’t extend it, but the other members of government reminded Avinyan that the government can keep extending it.

Edmon Marukyan emphasized that there is no legal ground for this interpretation. “If the government declared a state of emergency for 10 days, it could have extended it, but the state of emergency can’t exceed 30 days in the country. However, the government says the state of emergency can be extended until the end of the year. This can’t happen,” he said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Greece PM says war against COVID-19 hasn't been won yet
Mitsotakis also heralded a new national healthcare system, pledging...
 Armenia PM: AMD 1 billion distributed in 5 hours
Nearly 95,000 beneficiaries will benefit from this social...
 Commandant: Restrictions on public transport in Yerevan and provinces to be maintained
Based on the government’s proposal, the restrictions on...
 Armenian MPs get into dispute over draft document submitted by opposition faction
In response, Marukyan stood up to oppose...
 Armenia legislature rejects proposals submitted by opposition faction
Deputy of the My Step faction Sasun Mikayelyan touched upon...
 Armenia extends term for licensing wholesale of drugs for 4 more months
The amendments were proposed since it is...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos