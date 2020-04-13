Armenia Deputy PM says state of emergency can't be constantly extended, other official reminds that it can

Armenia has used up the 30-day period of state of emergency, and we believe the period can’t be exceeded, according to this law. This is what head of the Bright Armenia faction of the National Assembly Edmon Marukyan said in parliament today, adding that, in spite of this, the government has decided to extend the state of emergency for another 30 days.
Marukyan asked Avinyan if it is possible for the government to extend the state of emergency after the end of the next 30-day regime, and Avinyan said the government can’t extend it, but the other members of government reminded Avinyan that the government can keep extending it.
Edmon Marukyan emphasized that there is no legal ground for this interpretation. “If the government declared a state of emergency for 10 days, it could have extended it, but the state of emergency can’t exceed 30 days in the country. However, the government says the state of emergency can be extended until the end of the year. This can’t happen,” he said.