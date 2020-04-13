Deputy PM: Reagents for 100,000 COVID-19 tests to be imported into Armenia from China

Reagents for the 100,000 COVID-19 tests are planned to be imported into Armenia from China, Armenian Deputy PM Tigran Avinyan said on Monday.
According to him, these reagents will be transferred to the Institute of Molecular Biology.
“In addition, it is planned to import the appropriate equipment, which will automatically perform these PCR analyzes in Armenia,” he said.
According to the commandant of the current state of emergency in the country, Armenia should provide itself with tests. In addition to the specified raw materials, another 60 thousand tests have been imported from China.
“It is also expected to supply 20 thousand tests from Poland,” he said noting that this should be enough for the near future.
According to him, authorities are considering resuming the work of a number of scientific institutes. They will also be provided with raw materials and equipment if such a need arises.