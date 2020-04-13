News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 14
USD
486.53
EUR
532.02
RUB
6.6
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.53
EUR
532.02
RUB
6.6
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Deputy PM: Reagents for 100,000 COVID-19 tests to be imported into Armenia from China
Deputy PM: Reagents for 100,000 COVID-19 tests to be imported into Armenia from China
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

Reagents for the 100,000 COVID-19 tests are planned to be imported into Armenia from China, Armenian Deputy PM Tigran Avinyan said on Monday.

According to him, these reagents will be transferred to the Institute of Molecular Biology.

“In addition, it is planned to import the appropriate equipment, which will automatically perform these PCR analyzes in Armenia,” he said.

According to the commandant of the current state of emergency in the country, Armenia should provide itself with tests. In addition to the specified raw materials, another 60 thousand tests have been imported from China.

“It is also expected to supply 20 thousand tests from Poland,” he said noting that this should be enough for the near future.

According to him, authorities are considering resuming the work of a number of scientific institutes. They will also be provided with raw materials and equipment if such a need arises.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Greece PM says war against COVID-19 hasn't been won yet
Mitsotakis also heralded a new national healthcare system, pledging...
 Armenia PM: AMD 1 billion distributed in 5 hours
Nearly 95,000 beneficiaries will benefit from this social...
 Commandant: Restrictions on public transport in Yerevan and provinces to be maintained
Based on the government’s proposal, the restrictions on...
 Armenian MPs get into dispute over draft document submitted by opposition faction
In response, Marukyan stood up to oppose...
 Armenia legislature rejects proposals submitted by opposition faction
Deputy of the My Step faction Sasun Mikayelyan touched upon...
 Armenia extends term for licensing wholesale of drugs for 4 more months
The amendments were proposed since it is...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos