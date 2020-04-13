Azerbaijan confirms 1,148 COVID-19 cases

Azerbaijan has confirmed 1,148 COVID-19 cases, Interfax-Azerbaijan reported referring to the press service of the operational headquarters under the government.
The death toll in Azerbaijan has reached 12.
According to the report, another 39 people recovered in a day and the total number of recovered reached 289.
Currently, there are 847 people in special treatment hospitals. The condition of 25 of them is serious, 30 is moderately serious, and the rest are stable, the headquarters noted.
A total of 2.373 thousand people are in quarantine.