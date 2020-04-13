Armenian ex-army general's health condition has sharply deteriorated

Yesterday former president of the Yerkrapah Union of Volunteer Land Defenders (UVLD) Manvel Grigoryan’s health condition deteriorated sharply and he was in extremely critical condition, as stated in the statement issued by Manvel Grigoryan’s attorney Levon Baghdasaryan.

The statement particularly reads as follows:

“According to well-known doctor, Professor N. Avetyan’s professional opinion, clinics and hospitals in Armenia have provided Manvel Grigoryan with the treatments that are required and sufficient for improvement of his health condition, but his health condition has deteriorated due to the absence of the drugs and equipment that are required for such complex diseases, not the inaction or inconsistency of doctors.

In spite of the coronavirus in France, the hospital in France where Manvel Grigoryan had undergone treatment and surgery once, sent a letter stating that the patient immediately needs to be sent to the clinic.

The health minister of Armenia says he won’t issue any decision since the case is in court, and the court says it doesn’t deal with health-related issues and won’t issue any document.

The Republic of Armenia will be fully responsible for the consequences of sharp deterioration of Manvel Grigoryan’s health condition.”