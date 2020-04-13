Union of Armenians of Russia: At least 10 thousand Armenians want to return from Russia

At least 10 thousand Armenian citizens want to come from Russia to their homeland, vice president of the Union of Armenians of Russia German Ananyants told Armenian News - NEWS.am.

Many Armenian citizens cannot leave Russia for their homeland. This is due to transport problems, he noted.

According to him, the situation would not be so serious if many would listen and leave even when there were no restrictions.

“Of course, there are also people who simply did not have the means,” he added.

He noted that the events dedicated to the anniversary of the Armenian Genocide are also in question, although the Union of Armenians of Russia is preparing for them.

The question is discussed how it will be possible to carry out events if the restrictions are not lifted, Ananyants added.