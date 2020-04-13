President of Russian Union of Armenians allocates 10 million rubles to help compatriots

President of the Union of Armenians of Russia Ara Abrahamyan allocated 10 million rubles to help Armenian citizens, German Ananyants, vice president of the union told Armenian News - NEWS.am.
He explained that with the assistance of volunteers, aid was provided, including in the form of basic necessities, which were transported to all areas.
“The Union of Armenians of Russia provides aid to compatriots every day, including one-time aid. The Armenian Embassy also appeals. Support is also being given to compatriots in Russia,” he added.