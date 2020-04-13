News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 14
USD
486.53
EUR
532.02
RUB
6.6
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.53
EUR
532.02
RUB
6.6
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
President of Russian Union of Armenians allocates 10 million rubles to help compatriots
President of Russian Union of Armenians allocates 10 million rubles to help compatriots
Region:Armenia, Diaspora, Russia
Theme: Society

President of the Union of Armenians of Russia Ara Abrahamyan allocated 10 million rubles to help Armenian citizens, German Ananyants, vice president of the union told Armenian News - NEWS.am.

He explained that with the assistance of volunteers, aid was provided, including in the form of basic necessities, which were transported to all areas.

“The Union of Armenians of Russia provides aid to compatriots every day, including one-time aid. The Armenian Embassy also appeals. Support is also being given to compatriots in Russia,” he added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Greece PM says war against COVID-19 hasn't been won yet
Mitsotakis also heralded a new national healthcare system, pledging...
 Armenia PM: AMD 1 billion distributed in 5 hours
Nearly 95,000 beneficiaries will benefit from this social...
 Commandant: Restrictions on public transport in Yerevan and provinces to be maintained
Based on the government’s proposal, the restrictions on...
 Armenian MPs get into dispute over draft document submitted by opposition faction
In response, Marukyan stood up to oppose...
 Armenia legislature rejects proposals submitted by opposition faction
Deputy of the My Step faction Sasun Mikayelyan touched upon...
 Armenia extends term for licensing wholesale of drugs for 4 more months
The amendments were proposed since it is...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos