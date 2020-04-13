Deputy PM: 11,444 people receive social support in Armenia

A total of 11.444 people have already received social support in Armenia, deputy PM, commandant of the current state of emergency in Armenia said on Monday.

According to Tigran Avinyan, citizens who work without registration will also not be left without state support.

“According to the 9th package of social support, families with children under 18 whose parents are not registered employees will receive AMD 26,500 in support. Moreover, we also increased support for families with pregnant women. According to the 7th package of social support, families with husbands lost a job due to the spread of coronavirus, and those families in which husbands lost their jobs before the crisis will receive AMD 100,000. The list of such families goes up to almost 8,000,” he noted.

The commandant noted that families with children under 14 whose parents lost their jobs from March 13 to 25 will also receive the support of AMD 100,000 according to the fourth package of social support for the population.

“I would like to note that the Armenian ministry of labor and social affairs has data on 965 families, 200 of which have already been provided with relevant aid,” he added.

As Avinyan noted, according to the 6th package, AMD 68,000 will receive people fired from work from March 13-30.

Nearly AMD 929 million were allocated for providing social aid to citizens under the 4th, 6th and 7th packages for which no application is required, noting that there are also eight social aid packages that are intended for private entrepreneurs and their staff.

He noted that the state also provided help with utility bills for gas and electricity to about 220 thousand families and the government will reimburse 50% of the February expenditures on natural gas and electricity for those whose gas and electricity bills did not pass 10,000 AMD and 5,000 AMD, respectively.