Trump says he, not the state governors, will decide when to open the country's economy
Trump says he, not the state governors, will decide when to open the country's economy
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Trump took to his Twitter to note that he, not the state governors, will decide when to open the country's economy.

“For the purpose of creating conflict and confusion, some in the Fake News Media are saying that it is the Governors decision to open up the states, not that of the President of the United States & the Federal Government. Let it be fully understood that this is incorrect. It is the decision of the President, and for many good reasons. With that being said, the Administration and I are working closely with the Governors, and this will continue. A decision by me, in conjunction with the Governors and input from others, will be made shortly!” Trump tweeted.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
