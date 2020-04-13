Deputy PM: Armenia to allow conducting some economic activities

The state of emergency will be eased and the conduct of economic activity in a number of areas of the economy will be allowed, said Armenia deputy PM Tigran Avinyan on Monday.
According to him, tobacco production has already been allowed in the republic - from April 13 to 19 - in which 13 entities and approximately four thousand people work.
“The production of concrete, cement, gypsum, and drywall, the production of building materials from concrete, cement, and gypsum, as well as the production of metal structures and their parts are also allowed,” he noted also listing the construction of buildings, urban construction, architectural work and related technical meetings.
The commandant noted if the pace of distribution can be kept at a low level, then from April 20 to 30, some other activities will be allowed as well.