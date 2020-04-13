News
WHO warns nations against easing COVID-19 restrictions too early
WHO warns nations against easing COVID-19 restrictions too early
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

World Health Organization has warned nations against easing coronavirus restrictions too early, CNBC reported

“While Covid-19 accelerates very fast, it decelerates much more slowly. In other words, the way down is much slower than the way up,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a press conference at the organization’s Geneva headquarters on Monday. “That means control measures must be lifted slowly and with control. It cannot happen all at once.”

“Control measures can only be lifted if the right public health measures are in place, including significant capacity for contact tracing,” Tedros said. 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
