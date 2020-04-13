Armenia Embassy in Russia creates electronic questionnaire

The Embassy of Armenia in Russia has posted the following on its Facebook page:
“The Embassy of Armenia in Russia would like to inform that, in the current situation, it has created an electronic questionnaire to organize activities more effectively and obtain complete information.
Citizens of Armenia must fill out the questionnaire in order to address the Embassy with various issues that people are raising today.
Link: https://clck.ru/Mx8HX.
The Embassy of Armenia in Russia will thoroughly examine every questionnaire. By filling out the questionnaire, the applicant allows the Embassy to develop and check the data presented by the applicant.
It will no longer be necessary to submit applications via [email protected].
Once again, the Embassy of Armenia states that there will not be any flights to Armenia anytime soon and will inform citizens as soon as there is information about flights.”