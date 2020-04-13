News
Armenia legislature rejects proposals submitted by opposition faction
Armenia legislature rejects proposals submitted by opposition faction
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society


With 14 “for”, 77 “against” and 15 abstinence votes, the National Assembly of Armenia today didn’t adopt the draft decision of the National Assembly that the Bright Armenia faction had submitted to annul the implementation of certain measures envisaged under the regime of state of emergency.

Before the vote, secretary of the Prosperous Armenia faction Arman Abovyan said even though the submitted proposals are in line with the government’s decision on the regime of state of emergency, reviewing the operation of metro stations is risky and stated that Prosperous Armenia Party will abstain from voting.

The My Step faction of the National Assembly went against the proposals.

Deputy of the My Step faction Sasun Mikayelyan touched upon Edmon Marukyan’s previous statement that convicts aren’t allowed to walk at penitentiary institutions and said there is no such thing. In response, MPs Edmon Marukyan and Naira Zohrabyan said they have received letters about this, but Sasun Mikayelyan said he doesn’t believe them.
This text available in   Հայերեն
