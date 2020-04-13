News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 14
USD
486.53
EUR
532.02
RUB
6.6
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.53
EUR
532.02
RUB
6.6
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Hetq.am: Armenia ex-police chief obliged to pay former owner of his house AMD 900,000,000
Hetq.am: Armenia ex-police chief obliged to pay former owner of his house AMD 900,000,000
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

Ex-police chief of Armenia Vladimir Gasparyan is obliged to pay the former owner of his mansion AMD 900,000,000 based on a judgment rendered by Judge Artur Mkrtchyan of the Yerevan court of general jurisdiction, reports Hetq.am.

The former owner of the mansion located next to Victory Park in Yerevan Aghasi Danielyan had appealed to court in 2018. Danielyan had sold his house with documents to Vladimir Gasparyan’s mother-in-law, Heghush Galstyan, but never received the payment for the house (AMD 900,000,000). The former owner of the house demanded from the court that the obligations of Gasparyan’s mother-in-law be transferred to Vladimir Gasparyan and his wife, Susanna Gasparyan since Vladimir Gasparyan is the real party to the transaction.

On April 10, 2020, the court ruled to satisfy Aghasi Danielyan’s claim. Based on the real estate contract signed between Aghasi Danielyan and Vladimir Gasparyan, the obligations of the buyer have been transferred to Vladimir Gasparyan and his wife.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos