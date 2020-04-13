Hetq.am: Armenia ex-police chief obliged to pay former owner of his house AMD 900,000,000

Ex-police chief of Armenia Vladimir Gasparyan is obliged to pay the former owner of his mansion AMD 900,000,000 based on a judgment rendered by Judge Artur Mkrtchyan of the Yerevan court of general jurisdiction, reports Hetq.am.
The former owner of the mansion located next to Victory Park in Yerevan Aghasi Danielyan had appealed to court in 2018. Danielyan had sold his house with documents to Vladimir Gasparyan’s mother-in-law, Heghush Galstyan, but never received the payment for the house (AMD 900,000,000). The former owner of the house demanded from the court that the obligations of Gasparyan’s mother-in-law be transferred to Vladimir Gasparyan and his wife, Susanna Gasparyan since Vladimir Gasparyan is the real party to the transaction.
On April 10, 2020, the court ruled to satisfy Aghasi Danielyan’s claim. Based on the real estate contract signed between Aghasi Danielyan and Vladimir Gasparyan, the obligations of the buyer have been transferred to Vladimir Gasparyan and his wife.