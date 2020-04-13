73-year-old Russia-based Armenian woman can't receive her pension due to lockdown

Due to the coronavirus, Zhenya Sargsyan, who is 73 years old and lives in the Russian city of Khimk, is unemployed and has been deprived of her pension sent from Armenia since she hasn’t record-registered in Armenia within the prescribed time limit. During a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am, Zhenya stated that she has tried to solve the issue related to her pension through phone calls and by contacting the local embassy, but in vain.

“I have to show up once a year. This time, I had to come in December, but couldn’t because I had high blood pressure. I haven’t been receiving my pension for the past four months. I call the inspector, but I am told that I have to come to Armenia. I don’t want any help. I simply want my pension to be transferred and solve the issue through the embassy, yet the embassy told me it can’t help me with anything,” she stated.

Zhenya lives alone and works at a pastry shop, which is temporarily closed due to the lockdown. She is a citizen of Armenia and is registered in one of the districts of Yerevan.