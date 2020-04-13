News
8 Armenia citizens return from Sudan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

The Embassy of Armenia in Georgia has issued the following press release:

“Today, the Embassy of Armenia in Georgia succeeded in transporting eight citizens of Armenia from the capital of Khartum of Sudan to Tbilisi after talks with the Georgian authorities.

Thanks to special authorization from the Embassy, the citizens were transported to Armenia in the microbuses having arrived in Tbilisi, through the corridor in the Marneuli region considered a strict quarantine zone and with the accompaniment of patrol officers.

The Embassy of Armenia in Georgia coordinated the activities for organizing the arrival of the citizens of Armenia in Tbilisi, greeting them and transporting them from the airport to the Bagratashen border checkpoint.”
