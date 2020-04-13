Greece PM says war against COVID-19 hasn't been won yet

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis commended Greeks for adhering to the restrictive measures implemented over the past five weeks to stem of the spread of the coronavirus in the country but warned against complacency that could lead to a resurgence of the virus in a televised address to the nation on Monday evening, reports Kathimerini.
“The war has not been won yet,” he said, adding that Greeks have endured personal sacrifices “with a high sense of responsibility.”
Mitsotakis said the restive measures “won us precious time” to better organize the national healthcare system. “You deserve a big thank you for your trust and disciplined behavior…we showed our best self.”
However, he said “the slightest complacency can lead to a painful backtracking.”
The return to normal life will be gradual, in phases and only when it is supported by scientific data, he explained, adding that measures will remain in place to protect the elderly and those suffering from serious illnesses.
Mitsotakis also heralded a new national healthcare system, pledging to add hundreds of ICU beds to swiftly approach the European average and prepare the country for next winter when the virus is “very likely” to return. “In five weeks we achieved what hasn’t been done in decades.”
The prime minister warned that the recession in 2020 will be “big” but that the recovery in 2021 could be “even bigger,” and announced a one-off handout of 400 euros for 155,000 long-term unemployed.