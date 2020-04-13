Armenia PM: AMD 1 billion distributed in 5 hours

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan wrote the following on his Facebook page:
“In just five hours, AMD 1,000,000,000 was distributed among 14,685 beneficiaries through a digital platform and within the scope of the eighth social support measure adopted by the government.
Nearly 95,000 beneficiaries will benefit from this social support program. The number of beneficiaries should not be confused with the number of natural persons benefiting from the program (there are 124,402 natural persons benefiting from the program).
In reality, this many families are receiving support. I must emphasize that this is only through the eighth social support measure.”