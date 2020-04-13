News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 14
USD
486.53
EUR
532.02
RUB
6.6
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.53
EUR
532.02
RUB
6.6
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
168.am: Armenia MOD Spokesperson says there is progress in health of beaten officer
168.am: Armenia MOD Spokesperson says there is progress in health of beaten officer
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense of Armenia Shushan Stepanyan told 168.am newspaper that there is progress in the condition of Deputy Colonel of the Ministry of Defense Ara Mkhitaryan, who was beaten during a beating that took place in Vayots Dzor Province and transferred to the reanimation unit.

On September 18, 2019, the officer was transferred to a hospital where he underwent surgery. A criminal case was instituted in relation to a case of intentionally causing grave damage to health by a group of people or organized group. Two of the persons having committed the alleged crime were arrested. One of them is ex-governor of Vayots Dzor Province Trdat Sargsyan’s assistant, Harutyun Grigoryan, and the other is his brother, Zaven Grigoryan.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos