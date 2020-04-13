168.am: Armenia MOD Spokesperson says there is progress in health of beaten officer

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense of Armenia Shushan Stepanyan told 168.am newspaper that there is progress in the condition of Deputy Colonel of the Ministry of Defense Ara Mkhitaryan, who was beaten during a beating that took place in Vayots Dzor Province and transferred to the reanimation unit.
On September 18, 2019, the officer was transferred to a hospital where he underwent surgery. A criminal case was instituted in relation to a case of intentionally causing grave damage to health by a group of people or organized group. Two of the persons having committed the alleged crime were arrested. One of them is ex-governor of Vayots Dzor Province Trdat Sargsyan’s assistant, Harutyun Grigoryan, and the other is his brother, Zaven Grigoryan.