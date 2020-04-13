Armenia Police institute administrative proceedings against newspaper

The Police of Armenia have instituted administrative proceedings against Pastinfo newspaper for copying the information of another media outlet about a patient of the medical center in Martuni testing positive for coronavirus. This is what founder of Pahstinfo Sona Truzyan wrote on her Facebook page, adding the following:

“I emphasize the fact that the link to the media outlet was in the title of the article published in Pahstinfo. The Commandant’s Office didn’t demand that the article be deleted, and neither a refutation or clarification was sent. What’s more, Pahstinfo immediately talked about the topic with the administration of the medical center of Martuni village and the head of the village and prepared and disseminated a material by citing them.” Truzyan also cited the amendment made on March 25 to the March 16 government decision on declaring a state of emergency, according to which mass media outlets must publish the refutation or clarification granted or released within two hours upon receipt or publication.

The founder of the website reminds that there hasn’t been any demand and “it is clear that the administrative proceedings were instituted by violation of the provisions stipulated by the government decision on state of emergency, and the goal may not be legitimate”.