Newspaper: "Roles" are divided at Armenia parliament April 2016 war inquiry committee
Newspaper: "Roles" are divided at Armenia parliament April 2016 war inquiry committee
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: Yesterday the April [2016 war] inquiry committee of the NA [National Assembly] held another working session and discussed with what scenario the sitting with the participation of RA third President Serzh Sargsyan will progress, what questions the members of the committee should raise.

Let us remind that the sitting is scheduled for April 16.

The [parliament majority] My Step [faction] members of the committee reached common ground that Kristine Poghosyan should ask the most frontal questions to Serzh Sargsyan. She is the MP who said, "If you had brought even one sentence, I would vote for it," about the budget brought by [PM] Nikol Pashinyan.

The scenario is agreed, or drafted, by Nikol Pashinyan himself, whereas the opposition MPs [of the committee] will be free in their questions.
This text available in   Հայերեն
