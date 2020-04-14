News
Tuesday
April 14
News
Tuesday
April 14
Newspaper: Armenia PM is sued
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes. On March 31, by the decision of RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Emin Avetisyan was relieved of the post of Deputy Head of the Health and Labor Inspectorate Body.

Zhoghovurd daily learned that Avetisyan does not accept the decision; he has appealed it in court.

Zhoghovurd daily learned that 10 days after the RA Prime Minister's decision, Emin Avetisyan appealed to the RA Administrative Court, demanding to declare the RA Prime Minister's (…) decision null and void and reinstate him to the position he held.

In addition, the plaintiff requires the court that they calculate the money in the amount of the average income paid for the said position during the entire period of idleness and to obligate to pay.

As a derivative requirement, aside from the salary and its equivalent income for the entire period of forced outage, to set, calculate an interest rate for that amount until the actual execution of the judicial act.
This text available in   Հայերեն
