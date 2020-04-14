Newspaper: Armenia legislature to elect new Central Bank chief

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: The four-day sitting of the NA [National Assembly], which starts today, is full of about 3 dozen issues on the agenda, although about half of them are in the second reading.
Moreover, on Thursday the parliament will also elect a CB [Central Bank] chairman; [the parliament majority] My Step [faction], as it is known, has submitted the candidacy of Martin Galstyan, the son-in-law of [NA former speaker] Babken Ararktsyan.
The second [and final] term of [serving] CB chairman Arthur Javadyan ends on June 1.