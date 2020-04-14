Reuters: Governors of 10 US states come together to coordinate gradual economic recovery

Governors of ten US states have come together to present two regional pacts to coordinate the gradual recovery of the economy after the recession of the coronavirus pandemic, Reuters reported.
Relevant statements from the group of governors of the northeastern states, led by the state of New York, as well as the union of state administrations of California, Oregon and Washington, were made after a statement by US President Donald Trump that he, and not the governors of the states, would decide when to open the country's economy.
New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo said he is working with the governors of New Jersey, Connecticut, Delaware, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island to develop better strategies to ease the isolation regime introduced a month earlier to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Massachusetts later said it joins the East Coast state coalition.
The governors of all ten states did not mark the exact date for the completion of social exclusion.
But they noted that decisions about when and how to reopen non-essential businesses, along with schools and universities, would put the health of residents first and rely on science rather than politics.