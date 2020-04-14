News
Tuesday
April 14
News
CNN: Nicaraguan president hasn't been seen in a month
CNN: Nicaraguan president hasn't been seen in a month
Region: World News
Theme: Politics

In recent months, world leaders have spoken out repeatedly, encouraging their people to fight the coronavirus. But there's been one notable exception -- president Daniel Ortega of Nicaragua, who has not been seen in public for over 40 days, CNN reported.

The last time a 74-year-old president was seen was during a military event that aired on TV on February 21. He also spoke on March 12 when he participated in an online conference call with heads of state from Central America's System of Integration (SICA) to discuss the pandemic.

The country has been criticized because of its approach to the spread of coronavirus. Borders are open, schools and universities are also open, no strict measures are being introduced to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

The rules of social distancing in the country are not officially enforced, and only some residents of Nicaragua independently decided to isolate themselves to avoid infection.

Human Rights Watch described the behavior of the leader of Nicaragua as “reckless,"  with "tactics that blatantly contradict global health experts' advice and put people's health and lives at risk."
