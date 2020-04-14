News
AP: New Zealand’s PM says the worst COVID-19 period is over
AP: New Zealand’s PM says the worst COVID-19 period is over
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

The Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern, said the country has overcome the worst period of the spread of coronavirus, but the time for easing restrictive measures has not yet come, the Associated Press reported.

Seventeen new cases of coronavirus were confirmed on Tuesday in New Zealand. The number of confirmed cases totaled 1,366. The death toll has reached nine.

New Zealand MPs will hold a meeting next week to agree on their next steps after the preliminary isolation deadline of April 22.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
