Premier: No conviction yet that coronavirus peak in Armenia is behind

YEREVAN. – Along the lines of the new decision by the Commandant’s Office, we have given tens of thousands of people the opportunity to return to work, and at this stage I attach special importance to employers' responsibility for matter of to what extent they ensure to reduce the chances of their employees getting infected [with the novel coronavirus]. Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan mentioned this Tuesday on his live Facebook broadcast.
"Today I also gave an instruction that the Commandant’s Office to come up with some consultative proposals," he added. "Our inspectorate bodies will also carry out consulting on what measures should be taken to minimize the chances of workers getting infected.
We must not lose vigilance to be able to overcome this situation as soon as possible, or to make sure that our [COVID-19] peak is already behind us; unfortunately, there is no such conviction yet at the moment."