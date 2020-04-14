Armenia government makes changes to law package criminalizing hate speech

YEREVAN. – The government of Armenia has met with the MPs’ requirements and made a number of changes to the legislative package criminalizing hate speech. Deputy Minister of Justice Srbuhi Galyan said this Tuesday at the sitting of the National Assembly to debate, in the second reading, on the package of bills on making amendments to the Criminal Code and related laws.
Thus, according to her, if there are expressions and thoughts in cultural and scientific works that recall calls for violence and contain elements of legislative initiative presented by the government, as well as the dissemination of scientific and fiction literature in which such calls exist, they will not be persecuted by the state.
To note, according to this legislative package, criminal proceeding shall be launched in Armenia for making public calls for carrying out violence against a person or a group of people.