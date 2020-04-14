Kyrgyzstan President signs decree to extend state of emergency until April 30

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov has signed a decree to extend the state of emergency until April 30, reports Sputnik-Kyrgyzstan, citing the President’s website. The decree enters into force from the moment of signing and will be sent to the parliament for approval.
Currently, Kyrgyzstan has 430 coronavirus cases. The state of emergency was supposed to end on April 15 (8 a.m.). Parliamentarians will convene a session on April 15 (10:00). The decision on extending the regime of state of emergency must be approved by the parliament after the President signs the decree.