Armenia courts to be allowed to deny motions to use arrest as precautionary measure

YEREVAN. – The courts in Armenia will be allowed to deny motions to use arrest as a precautionary measure. Deputy Minister of Justice Srbuhi Galyan said this Tuesday at the sitting of the National Assembly during the second and final debates on the bill on making amendments and addenda to the Criminal Procedure Code.
According to the deputy minister, when choosing a precautionary measure, it is also recommended to use alternative measures to arrest, such as bail, house arrest, or a signature bond not to leave the country.
The bill also provides grounds for the courts to have the right to release suspects. Moreover, bail is considered as a separate measure, and not an alternative one. In the case of using bail, if the suspect commits illegal acts afterward, the bail may be nationalized by the state.