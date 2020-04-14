Commandant: Opportunity will be created to conduct COVID-19 tests in Karabakh

Issues related to the novel coronavirus tests are being resolved, and the authorities of Armenia are providing great assistance in this regard. Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic Minister of State Grigori Martirosyan, who is also the Commandant of the emergency that has been declared there in connection with COVID-19, stated about this Tuesday in a conversation with journalists after voting in the presidential runoff election.
"At the moment, we have all the necessary means to keep the situation under control," he said. “Carrying out tests in Artsakh is not an end in itself. We are also working in that direction, at some stage this opportunity will be created, but we do not have any obstacles or losses that we send the tests to Armenia and get a result.”
Asked whether there were instant tests in Artsakh, the state minister answered. "We do have instant tests, but you know there are problems with their reliability, accuracy. The World Health Organization does not recommend to fully accepting their results."