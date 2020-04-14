News
Tuesday
April 14
News
Tuesday
April 14
Karabakh State Minister: Government considering setting restrictions on movement of citizens
Karabakh State Minister: Government considering setting restrictions on movement of citizens
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics


The government is considering setting restrictions on the free movement of citizens. This is what Minister of State of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Grigory Martirosyan told reporters after casting his vote during the second round of presidential elections taking place in the country today.

“The government will likely start by setting restrictions on movement in certain areas, and then the restrictions will apply to movement in all parts of Artsakh, if necessary,” the Minister of State said.
Հայերեն
