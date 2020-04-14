What anti-crisis measures is Artsakh taking?

We are working against the crisis, or toward neutralizing, reducing the damage. Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic Minister of State Grigori Martirosyan, who is also the Commandant of the emergency that has been declared there in connection with COVID-19, stated about this Tuesday in a conversation with journalists after voting in the presidential runoff election.
"As of now, the president's measures to neutralize the social damage have probably already been signed," he said. “They envision almost all the measures that are applied in Armenia. For example, a one-time benefit for pregnant women whose spouses have lost their jobs, and so on.
Also, six measures in the field of agriculture have already been put into circulation by us, which are aimed at neutralizing economic losses, as well as increasing the level of food security, especially during this spring sowing period. These decisions will be signed and published within 1-2 days."
He added that the first quarter has completed, and now they are analyzing these data to apply more targeted and targeted programs.
"It is difficult to estimate the possible losses now in numerical terms because the process continues, and everything depends on the duration and depth of the crisis," Grigori Martirosyan stressed.