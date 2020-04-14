News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 14
USD
485.52
EUR
531.3
RUB
6.61
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.52
EUR
531.3
RUB
6.61
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
What anti-crisis measures is Artsakh taking?
What anti-crisis measures is Artsakh taking?
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Society


We are working against the crisis, or toward neutralizing, reducing the damage. Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic Minister of State Grigori Martirosyan, who is also the Commandant of the emergency that has been declared there in connection with COVID-19, stated about this Tuesday in a conversation with journalists after voting in the presidential runoff election.

"As of now, the president's measures to neutralize the social damage have probably already been signed," he said. “They envision almost all the measures that are applied in Armenia. For example, a one-time benefit for pregnant women whose spouses have lost their jobs, and so on.

Also, six measures in the field of agriculture have already been put into circulation by us, which are aimed at neutralizing economic losses, as well as increasing the level of food security, especially during this spring sowing period. These decisions will be signed and published within 1-2 days."

He added that the first quarter has completed, and now they are analyzing these data to apply more targeted and targeted programs.

"It is difficult to estimate the possible losses now in numerical terms because the process continues, and everything depends on the duration and depth of the crisis," Grigori Martirosyan stressed.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh State Minister: Government considering setting restrictions on movement of citizens
“The government will likely start by setting...
 Putin proposes to consider zeroing customs duties on goods required for fight against COVID-19 within EEU
Armenia is also a member of this union…
 Russian president declares need for extraordinary measures to combat COVID-19 pandemic
His remarks came during the online summit of the Eurasian Economic Council…
 Lavrov: Russia will not ask EU to lift sanctions amid COVID-19 pandemic
If the EU realizes that the method of sanctions has run its course…
 Armenian PM says COVID-19 pandemic is a challenge for Eurasian Union
The readiness of our countries for cooperation and mutual support…
 Armenia public transport drivers protesting
They demand that the government also allocate some money to them during the current state of emergency…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos