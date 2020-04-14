News
Armenian official: List of pregnant women receiving social support has been expanded
Armenian official: List of pregnant women receiving social support has been expanded
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

Pregnant women whose husbands haven’t been employed until March 30 may also receive support through the seventh social support program approved by the government. This is what Minister of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia Zaruhi Batoyan told reporters today.

She clarified that there are currently only 5,957 beneficiaries of the seventh social support program. “Each of the beneficiaries of this program will receive AMD 100,000. There is no need to submit an application. The list of beneficiaries is posted on online.ssa.am. If citizens have questions, they can call the hotline (011 300 114),” the minister added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
