Armenia public transport drivers protesting

A group of drivers of public transport vehicles are protesting, demanding that the government also allocate some money to them during the current state of emergency in Armenia due to COVID-19.
Speaking to reporters, one of these drivers said that they have not been working since March 1 and have not received any salary.
"Let them develop a program and provide any assistance for us, too, because we do not meet any of the 11 [anti-crisis] programs [launched by the government]," he said, in particular. "We do not want to cause problems for the authorities; the money that we will get is daily ‘bread.’”