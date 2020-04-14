News
Tuesday
April 14
News
Armenia public transport drivers protesting
Armenia public transport drivers protesting
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


A group of drivers of public transport vehicles are protesting, demanding that the government also allocate some money to them during the current state of emergency in Armenia due to COVID-19.

Speaking to reporters, one of these drivers said that they have not been working since March 1 and have not received any salary.

"Let them develop a program and provide any assistance for us, too, because we do not meet any of the 11 [anti-crisis] programs [launched by the government]," he said, in particular. "We do not want to cause problems for the authorities; the money that we will get is daily ‘bread.’”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
