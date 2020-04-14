Putin proposes to consider zeroing customs duties on goods required for fight against COVID-19 within EEU

Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed to consider zeroing the customs duties on goods required for the fight against the novel coronavirus within the EEU, TASS reports.
Putin agreed with the idea of expanding the practice of "green corridors" for the transportation of goods within the EEU countries, including Armenia, under the condition of the COVID-19 pandemic.
During a working meeting of the members of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in the format of a videoconference, the Russian president stated the need to take extraordinary measures to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Putin noted that the cooperation of all countries, including in the EEU format, was extremely important in the fight against this epidemic. Russia will continue the exchange of experience in the fight against coronavirus with other countries, the president added.