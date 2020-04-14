News
Australian PM slams WHO for supporting wet markets in China
Australian PM slams WHO for supporting wet markets in China
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has slammed the World Health Organization for supporting the resumption of trade in wet markets in China at the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, AP reported.

“We need to protect the world against potential sources of outbreaks of these types of viruses. It’s happened too many times. I’m totally puzzled by this decision,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison told Nine Network television on Tuesday. “I think that’s unfathomable, frankly.”

WHO earlier said that China’s wet markets should not be closed while emphasizing that wet markets should not allow the illegal sale of animals, and authorities should ensure that food safety and hygiene practices are respected.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
