Armenian PM says COVID-19 pandemic is a challenge for Eurasian Union

COVID-19 pandemic is a challenge for the Eurasian Economic Union, said Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
His remarks came Tuesday during the virtual meeting of members of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council (EEC), RIA Novotsi reported.
“The readiness of our countries for cooperation and mutual support, which was expressed these days, shows that the integration has taken place and has great development potential,” he noted. “I am sure that we will all strive to further strengthen it, despite all the difficulties and adverse circumstances.
His speech was broadcast on Facebook page.