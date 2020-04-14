Armenia Civil Aviation Committee Chair says she'll return when baby is a couple of months old

I’m currently on maternity leave and am staying with my parents in Copenhagen, but I’m still on the job. This is what Chair of the Civil Aviation Committee Tatevik Revazian, who is currently pregnant, said during a live video call from Denmark, adding that she is doing fine.

Asked when she will return to Armenia, Revazian said she will return as soon as possible, that is, when her baby is a couple of months old. “I want to return, but it’s clear that it also depends on the flights since there are no flights at the moment,” she added.