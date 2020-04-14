News
Tuesday
April 14
News
Tuesday
April 14
Oldest woman in Artsakh participates in elections
Oldest woman in Artsakh participates in elections
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Society


A while ago, 111-year-old Arevhat, the oldest woman in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), participated in the presidential elections taking place in the country. This is stated in the Facebook post of Vahram Poghosyan, spokesperson for leader of Free Homeland Party and presidential candidate Arayik Harutyunyan.

“Arevhat lives in Taghavard village of Martuni region. According to her relatives, no matter how much they tried to convince her to not go to the polling station, she didn’t submit to them and said she’s going to go to the next elections as well,” Poghosyan wrote.
Հայերեն
