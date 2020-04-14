What is happening at Armenia Civil Aviation Committee, and why?

The report on Armenia prepared by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) does not state in any way what shortcomings have been detected in the last two years. Tatevik Revazian, Chair of the Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia, stated this during from Denmark during a live videoconference Tuesday, referring to the observation that the EASA report states that the Civil Aviation Committee has not fulfilled, or not done properly, its duties in the last two years.
Asked why the EASA temporarily deprived the Armenian Civil Aviation Committee of the right to issue licenses to airlines in Armenia, Deputy Chairman of the Committee Galust Poghosyan noted as follows, in particular: "The agency did not deprive the Civil Aviation Committee of the right to issue a license. We are talking about two airlines that had permission to fly to the EU countries."
In her turn, Revazian said. "When our airlines applied for a flight permit to Europe, not everyone was ready for that move, and where the shortcomings were recorded. We accept that this is the main shortcoming of the Civil Aviation Committee (…).
When we realized the problem, I personally asked the supervisory body to come and check all our processes. But I agree that the overall system has a problem."