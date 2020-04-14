News
Tuesday
April 14
News
Tuesday
April 14
Armenian ex-army general Manvel Grigoryan at home, still in extremely critical condition
Armenian ex-army general Manvel Grigoryan at home, still in extremely critical condition
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Former president of the Yerkrapah Union of Volunteer Land Defenders of Armenia Manvel Grigoryan is undergoing treatment at home and is still in extremely critical condition. This is what Grigoryan’s attorney Arsen Mkrtchyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“He is suffering. He is in extremely critical condition and is in the risk zone of the coronavirus. We’re afraid of transferring him to the hospital and are providing treatment at home,” Mkrtchyan said, adding that the doctors who were treating Grigoryan in France say he has to return to France for further treatment. “The court denied our petition, and the local doctors say they have done everything possible,” he said.

By the court decision of January 15, Manvel Grigoryan was released, and signature to not leave the country has been selected as a pre-trial measure. He submitted an application to check out of the hospital and is undergoing treatment at home.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
