Armenia Civil Aviation Committee chair on cooperation with PM's ex-adviser

During a video call from Denmark, Chair of the Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia Tatevik Revazian said it is clear that the Civil Aviation Committee had disagreements with the Prime Minister’s already former adviser Hakob Tchagharyan and brought up some examples.

“Throughout the past two years of my service as head of the Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia, I’ve always focused on my job, but it would be right to state a couple of examples. There was a problem with a concept paper, as Mr. Tchagharyan mentioned in his interview. The Civil Aviation Committee had been assigned to develop a concept paper on civil aviation for Armenia, but for Mr. Tchagharyan, the already developed version was the final version. When the Committee’s representatives would offer to work on the concept paper together, he would reject them and say his version was the final one. I couldn’t accept this. The concept paper is very important since it will help develop a strategy for the country, and everyone’s opinions and teamwork are important,” she said.

Revazian said another problem was related to the professionals presented by Tchagharyan. According to Revazian, they had no experience in civil aviation and had mainly worked for airline companies and helped the latter eliminate problems, but the Civil Aviation Committee’s option was to engage a specialist who had worked for Holland’s civil aviation for over twenty years.