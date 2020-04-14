News
Tuesday
April 14
News
Karabakh President wishes his successor is responsible
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics


During the second round of presidential elections in the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) today, incumbent President Bako Sahakyan said he wishes his successor is a responsible leader since responsibility will help the future president succeed and solve the issues that remain unsolved.

Sahakyan also said he doesn’t agree that the polling stations are empty. “The government did everything it could to make sure there was no accumulation of people. We also foresaw that there would be fewer voters during the second round,” Bako Sahakyan stated, adding that he believes there were competitive conditions for the candidates of the parliamentary elections.
