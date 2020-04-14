News
Tuesday
April 14
News
Tuesday
April 14
Policemen stabbed in Gyumri are in stable condition
Policemen stabbed in Gyumri are in stable condition
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

The two policemen who were stabbed in Gyumri, Armenia, Tuesday are in stable condition. The representatives of Gyumri Medical Center, where these officers of the law were taken, informed Armenian News-NEWS.am about this.

"From the victims, A. B., born in 1995, was diagnosed with a puncture wound to the chest, and A H.., born in 1989, was diagnosed with a puncture wound in his left thigh,” the hospital representatives added. "The wounds were surgically examined; supervision has been set."

As reported earlier, two police officers were stabbed in Gyumri.
This text available in   Հայերեն
