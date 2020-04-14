News
Iran Parliament Speaker recovers from COVID-19
Iran Parliament Speaker recovers from COVID-19
Region:Iran
Theme: Society

According to First Deputy Parliament Speaker Masoud Pezeshkian, Speaker Ali Larijani has gained recovery and will attend the Parliament sessions from next week, reports Mehr.

“Fortunately, the physical condition of the Parliament Speaker, who has been suffering from COVID-19 for days, is good, and God willing, open sessions of the Parliament will be held next week with his presence,” said Pezeshkian in the open session of the Parliament on Tuesday.

The Iranian Parliament has started its open session since last week by taking into account social distancing guidelines.

The latest announcement of the Health Ministry on Monday indicated that more than 73,000 people have tested positive for the virus in Iran. The ministry added that almost 46,000 patients have achieved recovery while the death toll has hit 4,585.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
