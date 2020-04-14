News
Tuesday
April 14
Karabakh President ready to answer questions about Four-Day Artsakh War
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


Incumbent President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Bako Sahakyan today told reporters that he is ready to answer questions from the committee of the National Assembly of Armenia leading a probe into the circumstances behind the Four-Day Artsakh War.

Sahakyan added that he hasn’t been invited by the committee yet, but both he and others are ready to help lead the efforts of the committee to the end. He also welcomed the decision of third President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan to attend the committee’s session and answer questions (Serzh Sargsyan intends to attend the session on April 16).

Commenting on the recent statement by first President of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan, Sahakyan stated that there is nothing unusual about that and that he believes Levon Ter-Petrosyan is expressing his willingness to be helpful.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
